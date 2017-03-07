Suspect sought in Yelm credit union robbery

Police are asking the public to help find a suspect in a robbery that occurred at about 2 p.m. Monday at America’s Credit Union, 415 Yelm Ave. E.
A man entered the front doors of the credit union, approached a teller and displayed a note with demands for money, according to Police Chief Todd Stancil. The note referenced that he had a gun, Stancil said.
The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, heading westbound on Yelm Avenue. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a black leather jacket and a black hooded sweatshirt. He also wore a black stocking cap, light-colored shoes and reflective aviator sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call 360-458-5701.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
