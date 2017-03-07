National Pancake Day means free short stacks at IHOP

Wondering how to celebrate National Pancake Day?
Try a free short stack from IHOP, which is giving away three buttermilk pancakes per person until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The restaurant is asking for participants to consider a donation to help their goal of raising $3.5 million for children battling critical illnesses.
Since 2006, IHOP has raised $24 million for various charities, including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
“Every pancake served on IHOP National Pancake Day has a purpose, and every penny raised goes a long way in making a meaningful, and lasting, impact on so many kids and families in our communities,” Darren Rebelez, IHOP president, said in a news release.
Find the closest IHOP by visiting www.ihoppancakeday.com.
