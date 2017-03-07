Olympia council approves new water reservoir in LBA Woods

The Olympia City Council has approved a contract to build a new water reservoir that will serve customers in southeast Olympia for decades.
Construction will begin this spring on a 5.2 million reservoir that’s located on about 5 acres of undeveloped land in the LBA Woods near Log Cabin Road. The city selected Anacortes-based contractor T Bailey Inc., which submitted the lowest of six bids at about $7.3 million.
The total project is expected to cost about $10.9 million. The reservoir will be 140 feet tall and 90 feet in diameter, and will serve the city for 40 to 50 years, said Andy Haub, water resources director for the city’s public works department. A completion date has not been announced.
Plans for the reservoir have been in the works since 2004 to address a water storage shortfall of about 1.2 million gallons, according to the city. The new reservoir will supplement an existing reservoir near Hoffman and Morse-Merryman roads, according to the city, and will provide more adequate water pressure to that area.
The project is partially funded through the Washington State Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program and the Environmental Protection Agency. The loan will be repaid through city utility and water rates as well as general facility charges on new developments.
