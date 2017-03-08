Local

Driving to Portland this weekend? Expect delays (of course) at Nisqually River Bridge

By Rolf Boone

Interstate 5 traffic at the Nisqually River Bridge will be slowed this weekend and next weekend due to scheduled cleaning, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Here’s what to expect:

▪ Southbound lanes will be reduced to two lanes from 5:30 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12.

▪ Northbound lanes will be reduced to two lanes from 5:30 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19.

The state Department of Transportation expects traffic backups to begin about 9 a.m. and build with each passing hour. Drivers should consider traveling through the area before 9 a.m. or after 12 p.m.

