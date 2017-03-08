Community invited to Nisqually’s Wellbriety Pow-Wow and Coastal Jam

The 17th annual Wellbriety Pow-Wow and Coastal Jam will take place March 17-19 at the Nisqually Indian Tribe’s Youth and Community Center.
The Coastal Jam begins at 5 p.m. Friday. Grand entry times for the powwow will be at 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Sonny Eaglespeaker and Casey Wallahee will be the masters of ceremonies, and the host drum is Cheyenne Creek.
Vendor spaces are available.
The community center is at 1937 Lashi St. NE, Olympia. For more information, go to www.nisqually-nsn.gov.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
