Water service interrupted in Grand Mound

A private drilling contractor hit and damaged a water main in Grand Mound on Wednesday, Thurston County Emergency Management posted on Facebook.
“Many customers reported a temporary interruption in water service,” the post stated. “Damage has been isolated by closing part of the water system with valves and most customers’ service has been restored; however, a small number of business customers may experience some interruption of service during the repair.”
At about 3:45 p.m. utility crews and a utility contractor were on the site assessing damage, and repairs were expected to begin soon as possible, according to the post.
