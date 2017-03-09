Strong winds blowing in

1:02 400-year-old historic oak tree receives emergency repairs Pause

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese