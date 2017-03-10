New policy proposed for Capitol Way bridge banners in downtown Olympia

Banners hung from the pedestrian bridge over Capitol Way in downtown Olympia would be restricted to announcements for “public events and public services” under a policy proposed by the state agency that manages the footbridge.
The Department of Enterprise Services is seeking public feedback on the proposed policy, which follows a six-month “banner moratorium” begun last October to evaluate policies for granting permits of banners. The moratorium is set to expire April 19.
The pedestrian bridge has been a popular spot for banners advertising local events, but there have been complaints about some messages and about distraction of drivers.
The proposed policy specifies that only announcements for public events or public services are allowed on the bridge. The policy also calls for restrictions on content that endorses political candidates or issues; demeans specific people; promotes unlawful products or activities; promotes tobacco, alcohol or marijuana; shows obscene material or suggestive images of minors.
The proposed policy also calls for continuing the practice that only the department can hang bridge banners. Current cost for installation and removal is $130.
The department will host an open house and solicit feedback on the proposed policy from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 22 at 1500 Jefferson St. SE. Feedback will be accepted online through March 29 at des.wa.gov.
Feedback was sought earlier this year on the current bridge banner policy. Among the comments and suggestions received:
“I look for announcements of events there all the time. Please keep it going. It’s a fine service for all of us.”
“Ban all banners on the overpass. Just too much of a distraction for drivers caused by banners and people on the bridge with signs.”
“I would like to continue seeing banners for local events. Sometimes, it’s the only way I find out about local events before they happen.”
“Anyone putting on an activity should be allowed to apply, but the priority should be for non-profit groups.”
“I ask that you take in consideration the good work that non-profits are doing to make this a vibrant, healthy community. Please do not impose more rules and costs, but rather find ways to make this a win-win situation for the state, Enterprise Services and organizations that are doing good.”
“If you’re really concerned about distracting downtown drivers, then don’t allow any banners at all.”
“Prohibit all banners on the pedestrian bridge. Prohibiting all banners preserves the serenity and dignity of the Capitol Campus and avoids any possibility of denying speech based on an arbitrary standard and avoids backlashes, rebuttals and trivial ‘controversies’ when we all have better things to do.”
BridgeBannerFeedbackThru2017-02-27 by Andy Hobbs on Scribd
