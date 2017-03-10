Dismal weather in South Sound may shake winter blues — after this weekend, of course

Looking for springtime weather this weekend in the South Sound? Waiting for a warm and gentle breeze to caress your smiling face? Hoping to gaze at blue skies or bask in the sunshine?
Keep dreaming.
As literary legend Mark Twain put it: “Climate is what we expect; weather is what we get.”
Just three clear days were reported in February, and no clear days have been counted so far in March, according to climate data recorded at the Olympia Regional Airport. About 9.2 total inches of rain fell in February, while nearly 4.5 inches have been tracked just through the first nine days of March.
And this weekend, the region’s rainy and cloudy weather will continue. The National Weather Service predicts a 90 percent chance of rain Saturday in the Olympia area, mainly falling after 11 a.m. The high temperature will approach 49 degrees, and up to a half-inch of precipitation is possible.
There’s a 50 percent chance of rain Sunday with cloudy skies and a high temperature near 55 degrees. The low temperature will dip to about 45 degrees with up to a quarter-inch of rain coming at night.
One silver lining is that temperatures are expected to finally shake the winter slump and hover around normal — or slightly above normal — starting this weekend. Rain and showers and clouds and high temperatures in the low- to mid-50s are predicted through Thursday, according to the weather service.
So far, 2017 has been colder in the South Sound than it was in 2016. The average high in January was 43 degrees compared to 47.1 degrees in January 2016. The average high temperature in February was 46.8 degrees compared to 53.1 degrees the previous year. So far, the average high temperature in March has been 46.1 degrees, which is much lower than the average high of 54.4 degrees through the first nine days of March 2016.
Comments