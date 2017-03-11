Cultural diversity abounds at Lacey Ethnic Celebration

Dancers, cooks and cultural enthusiasts meet at Saint Martin's University for the annual Lacey Ethnic Celebration.
Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

One-armed former college basketball player inspires at Timberline

Kevin Laue raises his left arm, deformed at birth from a blood restriction and fondly called his "nub," and 6-foot-11 former college basketball player calls the entire Timberline High School student body down to the gym floor for a "group hug" after his March 2 inspirational assembly. Throughout his entire program he stressed the positive, extolling hard work, dedication and most importantly, caring for others while deriding what he feels many young people are afflicted by egotism and self-centering.

Saint Martin's University students, faculty hold one-day walkout

About 75 students, faculty members and union supporters participate in a rally on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in the Quad at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey. It was part of a day-long walkout organized by members of the Seattle-based Service Employees International Union Local 925, which represents the university’s contingent and adjunct faculty members.

