In case you missed it...

An old landmine, found near Interstate 5, was last week’s most read story.
1. Interstate 5 to close so JBLM crews can remove live munition: The device, which “appears to be a very old landmine that has been buried for a long time,” was found when railroad employees were working on the tracks between exits 119 and 120 today, the release states.
2. Blind man accused of raping girl while mom was passed out at Thurston County home: The girl said the assault took place on a living room couch while her mother, who was intoxicated, was passed out upstairs, and the suspect’s roommate was asleep in a spare bedroom.
3. Downtown Olympia business owner defends wall as solution to poop problem: Frustrated by people sleeping, littering and defecating in the entryway of her business, Buck hired a contractor last weekend to erect a wood lattice wall across the alcove of her building at 209 Fifth Ave. SE.
4. Tenino woman faces vehicular manslaughter charge: Kimberly J. McPherson, 51, of Tenino, made her first appearance on a court summons Tuesday in Lewis County Superior Court on one count each of vehicular homicide, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.
5. Aberdeen ‘Voice’ contestant says she had to sing producer’s choice of song: Aberdeen singer Ericka Corban is not on Team Gwen Stefani, Team Blake Shelton, Team Adam Levine or Team Alicia Keys after none of them turned their chairs for her, following Corban’s performance on “The Voice” Monday night.
