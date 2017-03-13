Earth, Wind & Fire joins Washington State Fair lineup

This year’s lineup for the Washington State Fair now includes the smooth sounds of Earth, Wind & Fire.
The group will play Sept. 22, with tickets going on sale Saturday.
Earth, Wind & Fire is the seventh top-selling musical group of all-time with 90 million albums sold worldwide.
They earned more than 50 gold and platinum albums, recorded 23 albums with eight No. 1 R&B singles and won nine Grammys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.
The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.
Tickets: Prices are $45 to $80, including gate admission, and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday. They will be available at thefair.com or 888-559-3247 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Tickets also can be bought from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the fair box office at Ninth Avenue Southwest and Meridian Street.
Pre-show party: Fans can attend a pre-concert event starting at 5 p.m. the night of the concert. A separate $40 ticket is required, but it does not include admission to the show. The party will include a catered dinner, music, games and prizes.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
