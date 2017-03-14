‘It’s disturbing and unsettling that someone would do that,’ says Olympia woman whose car was spray painted with racial epithet

Lerae Hull’s Sunday morning began with a visit from an Olympia police officer and an explanation that several vehicles had been vandalized over night, including her own.
When she stepped out of her West Olympia apartment to take a look, it hit her: Spray painted across the hood of her 2006 Kia Sedona — a vehicle she had just paid off in full with her tax refund — was the n-word.
“I just saw that and said, ‘Wow, really?’ I mean, I hate that word. It’s an awful word.”
Hull’s vehicle, plus two others were spray painted in silver with a word or message. One said, “Got youre s**t,” while the other said, “Trump.” In all, eight vehicles were damaged; police are looking for a suspect or suspects.
“I feel bad for the other folks hit as well,” she said. “I don’t understand people nowadays.”
Unsure about whether someone was targeting her led to a sleepless night on Sunday, she said. Hull stayed awake, constantly looking out the window. She also has two boys, including a special needs child.
Hull, 48, originally from Portland, Oregon, has lived in the Olympia area since 1996 and at the West Olympia apartments for the past five years. It is her first time to experience such an incident since moving here, she said.
She also had to drive her car to work and run errands on Monday.
“It’s embarrassing and humiliating,” she said about the racial epithet still spray painted on her car.
“I don’t want that kind of attention,” Hull added. “If people see it, they see it. Hate is out there.”
Hull also expressed frustration at the amount of money it will take to get her car fixed.
“I’m not going to do it myself,” she said. “I want it done professionally and that takes money.”
“I’m angry and upset,” Hull said.
Anyone with information about the Sunday morning incident is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
