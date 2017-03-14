Well 80 Brewhouse on tap for downtown Olympia

The owners of local restaurant chain Casa Mia are planning to open a new brewpub this summer in downtown Olympia.
The future Well 80 Brewhouse is slated for 514 Fourth Ave. E. in the former Olympia Fireplace & Spa warehouse, which was destroyed by a fire in 2011.
Co-owner Chris Knudson said the tentative goal is to open Well 80 — complete with a restaurant and a 10-barrel brewing system — by the end of the summer. The business is still in the planning stages and no construction permits have been obtained.
Knudson said the stronger economy, recent construction and anticipated population growth are bringing a new sense of excitement to downtown Olympia. He also points to a number of craft breweries in the area that have surfaced in the past few years such as Three Magnets Brewing, Matchless Brewing and Top Rung Brewing that are joining longtime local staple Fish Brewing Company.
“Olympia’s history is built on beer,” he said. “There’s this sort of buzz, no pun intended, for this brewing community that’s growing here.”
Comments