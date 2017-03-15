Former Capital High School principal is finalist for school district’s top job

Former Capital High School principal Chris Woods is a finalist for Olympia School District superintendent.
The finalists are:
▪ Trevor Greene, executive director of human resources, Highline School District.
▪ Patrick Murphy, assistant superintendent, Edmonds School District.
▪ Chris Woods, executive director of student learning, Tumwater School District.
The community is invited to meet the finalists at Olympia Regional Learning Academy between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday (March 20), Tuesday (March 21) and Wednesday (March 22).
ORLA is at 2400 15th Ave. SE.
Their scheduled appearances:
▪ Monday: Chris Woods.
▪ Tuesday: Trevor Greene.
▪ Wednesday: Patrick Murphy.
Either Woods, Greene or Murphy will replace superintendent Dick Cvitanich who is set to retire June 30.
