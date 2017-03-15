Local

March 15, 2017 8:26 AM

Former Capital High School principal is finalist for school district’s top job

By Rolf Boone

Former Capital High School principal Chris Woods is a finalist for Olympia School District superintendent.

The finalists are:

▪ Trevor Greene, executive director of human resources, Highline School District.

▪ Patrick Murphy, assistant superintendent, Edmonds School District.

▪ Chris Woods, executive director of student learning, Tumwater School District.

The community is invited to meet the finalists at Olympia Regional Learning Academy between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday (March 20), Tuesday (March 21) and Wednesday (March 22).

ORLA is at 2400 15th Ave. SE.

Their scheduled appearances:

▪ Monday: Chris Woods.

▪ Tuesday: Trevor Greene.

▪ Wednesday: Patrick Murphy.

Either Woods, Greene or Murphy will replace superintendent Dick Cvitanich who is set to retire June 30.

