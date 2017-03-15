Cafe where 4 people died is for sale

Seattle-based Cafe Racer, the site of a mass shooting five years ago, is for sale, according to its owner.
King5.com reports the owner, Kurt Geissel, said he listed the business for sale because he didn’t have enough time to fully invest in the operations.
“I love this amazing and iconic place and want to see it keep living and thriving, but I can no longer devote the time and attention the cafe requires,” Geissel said.
A gunman killed four people at the cafe in 2012. The gunman later fled the business that same day and shot and killed a fifth person, according to King5.com.
“The outpouring of love and support from the community was amazing and the fact that we, as a community, were able to come back from it shows that there is a need for places like Cafe Racer in the world.”
