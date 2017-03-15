Artillery firing set for Thursday night at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Area residents can expect to hear artillery fire at Joint Base Lewis-McChord from 10 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday, the base announced in a news release.
The 2nd Infantry Division, Division Artillery, is scheduled to “conduct gunnery tables, nighttime certification training with 155 mm Howitzer field artillery,” the news release reads.
For more information, call the JBLM public affairs office’s external communication division hotline at 253-967-0852.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
