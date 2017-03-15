Madeline Goodwin is a candidate for Lacey City Council

Madeline Goodwin has filed to run for Lacey City Council, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.
Goodwin, according to her candidate registration form, seeks the Position No. 7 seat that will be vacated by longtime councilman Virgil Clarkson. Clarkson, who is in his 80s, has decided not to run for another term.
In addition to Goodwin, Ken Balsley and Richard Bokofsky also have filed to run for a seat on the council, while Cindy Sharpe says she might run.
Matthew Staples also filed to run for a seat, but later learned that he did not live within Lacey city limits.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
