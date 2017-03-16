Local

Tampons at the Taproom event benefits YWCA's Other Bank program

Event coordinator Jennifer Davis and volunteer Sarah Tunnell collected donations during "Tampons at the Tap Room" Sunday, hosted by the OlyTaproom in downtown Olympia. The donations will be given to the YWCA of Olympia's "Other Bank" program which gives personal hygiene products to low income families.

Local

One-armed former college basketball player inspires at Timberline

Kevin Laue raises his left arm, deformed at birth from a blood restriction and fondly called his "nub," and 6-foot-11 former college basketball player calls the entire Timberline High School student body down to the gym floor for a "group hug" after his March 2 inspirational assembly. Throughout his entire program he stressed the positive, extolling hard work, dedication and most importantly, caring for others while deriding what he feels many young people are afflicted by egotism and self-centering.

Local

Virtuoso Arts presents the musical 'TENTS'

The cast of the musical "TENTS" start their Feb 28 rehearsal at the Timberline High School theater in preparation for their March 2 opening night. Presented by Virtuoso Arts and composed by Terry Shaw TENTS is a compilation of stories revolving around a homeless encampment and the lives of eight residents. Further information can be found on the company's facebook page: Tents: A New Musical or via email: virtuosoartsoly@gmail.com.

Education

Saint Martin's University students, faculty hold one-day walkout

About 75 students, faculty members and union supporters participate in a rally on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in the Quad at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey. It was part of a day-long walkout organized by members of the Seattle-based Service Employees International Union Local 925, which represents the university’s contingent and adjunct faculty members.

Editor's Choice Videos