New weekly bridge club for seniors starts Friday in Lacey

1:20 Shots Fired: A sneak peek at the documentary of the shooting at North Thurston High School Pause

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

0:54 Public records request seeks "every photo" Lacey possesses

1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

2:29 Archibald Sisters still selling sass at 42 years and counting

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

0:45 Capital vs Olympia Baseball

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia