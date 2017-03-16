New weekly bridge club for seniors starts Friday in Lacey

Local seniors are invited to play bridge with a new weekly club in Lacey, and whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the card game, organizers welcome anyone to join in the fun.
The club will hold its inaugural gathering from 1-3 p.m. Friday at Woodland by Bonaventure Retirement and Assisted Living Community, 4532 Intelco Loop SE, Lacey. Snacks will be available, including a St. Patrick’s Day cake.
Bridge is one of the world’s most popular card games. It involves four players in two competing partnerships who try to win by successfully estimating how many tricks can be taken, according to Wikipedia, which outlines the basic details.
Club co-founder Maureen Pasik said she had played the game with her husband for a number of years and recently picked it back up again. Fellow players have helped her get back up to speed again, although she still considers herself to be a learner.
“We are encouraging a number of people to come watch and see if they’re interested,” Pasik said. “If you don’t teach new people, after a while, you run out of players.”
Anyone who needs more information may call Pasik at 360-413-6947 or fellow club organizer Larry Cahill at 360-455-7201.
Cahill said bridge can be difficult for new players at first, and some patience is required. He honed his bridge skills during a stint in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning in Georgia.
“We had to play bridge for tactics,” he said. “It’s about three times harder than chess.”
