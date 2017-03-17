Local attorney considers run for Lacey City Council

The race for Lacey City Council so far is shaping up like this: Three people have filed to run, according to state Public Disclosure Commission data, while two more are weighing whether to run. One of those is Lacey businesswoman, Cindy Sharpe, while the latest to consider a bid is Kevin Hochhalter, a local attorney.
Sharpe and Hochhalter both attended the Lacey City Council work session Thursday, most likely to listen to the discussion about the appointment process to fill the seat vacated by former councilman Jeff Gadman.
Hochhalter, 41, grew up in Chicago and later moved to Issaquah in 2001. He earned his master’s degree at Brigham Young University and his law degree from the University of Iowa. After living in Iowa he found that he liked the feel of a smaller community.
He later moved to Lacey in 2010 and works locally as an appellate attorney.
“I love Lacey,” he said, adding that it offers commercial and recreational opportunities, yet it still has the feel of a tight-knit community. You can also drive about two minutes and find yourself in the country, he said.
In a big city like Chicago, you are a “drop in a sea of humanity,” he said.
Hochhalter thinks the city is doing a good job. Lacey is safe, it has an amazing parks system, he said, and it is run in a fiscally responsible way.
If anything, he is motivated by the idea of making sure the city doesn’t slip up in those areas.
“It’s a careful balance,” he said.
Meanwhile, three people have decided to run:
▪ Ken Balsley, 74. A longtime resident, Balsley is perhaps best know for his blog and podcast. Balsley plans to apply for the appointment. If he doesn’t get it, he will run for Jeff Gadman’s seat on the council, or Position 3.
▪ Richard Bokofsky, 70. Bokofsky, an insurance broker, has lived in Lacey about 10 years. Bokofsky also plans to apply for the appointment and run for a seat on the council, although he has yet to identify his choice of seat.
▪ Madeline Goodwin, 20. Goodwin, who earned her master’s degree at The Evergreen State College, seeks the seat held by Virgil Clarkson, who has said he will not run for another term.
Matthew Staples, 42, also planned to run for a seat on the council, but then discovered that he lives just outside Lacey city limits.
The official candidate filing week is May 15-19.
