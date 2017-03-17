Marionette magic enthralls all at Olympia Library

Shirley McManus and her daughter Terry who make up Puppets Please Marionettes entertained young and old with a selection of musical scenes in their interactive presentation. Telling a variety of musical tales through their intricate wooden marionettes, which are their own hand-crafted creations, the two women travel all across region to perform at libraries, schools to even birthday parties and celebrations. The performance was sponsored by the Friends of the Olympia Tilmberland Library