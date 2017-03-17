Marionette magic enthralls all at Olympia Library

Shirley McManus and her daughter Terry who make up Puppets Please Marionettes entertained young and old with a selection of musical scenes in their interactive presentation. Telling a variety of musical tales through their intricate wooden marionettes, which are their own hand-crafted creations, the two women travel all across region to perform at libraries, schools to even birthday parties and celebrations. The performance was sponsored by the Friends of the Olympia Tilmberland Library
Doll doctor mends more than toys

Floyd Blake, 62, has been collecting and selling dolls for 20 some years. His house is the home for thousands of dolls. But it’s much more than that -- Blake sees himself as a “doctor” working in a "hospital" for dolls as he transformed his garage into a operating room.

2017 Donut Dash 5K & Kid's 1-mile Run

Dry weather welcomed the approximately 350 runners who took part in there 2017 Donut Dash 5K run Sunday, March 12, in Olympia. Hosted by the Club Oly Road Runners while starting and ending in front of the Hands On Children's Museum the event began with the traditional free children's run with proceeds benefiting the Crime Stoppers of Thurston County organization with Capital Oral

Tampons at the Taproom event benefits YWCA's Other Bank program

Event coordinator Jennifer Davis and volunteer Sarah Tunnell collected donations during "Tampons at the Tap Room" Sunday, hosted by the OlyTaproom in downtown Olympia. The donations will be given to the YWCA of Olympia's "Other Bank" program which gives personal hygiene products to low income families.

SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus

Kelly Green, director of Public Relations and Events, along with Laura Price, director of facilities for South Puget Sound Community College, conduct a tour of Building 3 on the SPSCC Lacey campus where the Advanced Manufacturing program is housed. The building will be renovated with money from the sale of the college's Hawks Prairie location.

