Former school board president Allen Miller to run for Olympia City Council

Local attorney Allen T. Miller has announced his candidacy for Olympia City Council Position 5.
Miller, who owns a law practice, served on the Olympia School Board from 2008-2015, including board president in 2010-2011.
His goals are to “create a more beautiful, economically diverse and environmentally sustainable state capital city,” according to a campaign announcement. Priorities will include public safety, environmental protection and economic development while addressing issues such as homelessness, housing, public infrastructure and downtown parking.
Miller worked on the 2015 campaigns to pass the Olympia Metropolitan Parks District and Olympia school bond and levy.
A campaign kickoff event is scheduled for 5 p.m. March 29 at the Water Street Café, 610 Water St.
Position 5 is currently held by Councilwoman Julie Hankins, who has not yet decided whether she will seek re-election.
So far, Miller will face one challenger in the race: First-time candidate and local veterinary oncologist Lisa Parshley, who is running on a progressive platform that encourages small business growth, diversity in city policies and practices while addressing climate change, and promoting a vibrant downtown.
Three other council positions are up for re-election in 2017:
▪ Position 4: Councilman Clark Gilman will try to retain his seat. So far, former Olympia Planning Commissioner Max Brown has stepped forward as a challenger.
▪ Position 6: Councilwoman Jeannine Roe will run for re-election. First-time candidate Heather Wood has announced her candidacy for the position.
▪ Position 7: Councilman Jim Cooper said he has not officially decided whether he will seek re-election to the council.
Filing week for all candidates is May 15-19, according to the Thurston County Auditor’s Office. The primary election is Aug. 1, and the general election is Nov. 7.
Andy Hobbs: 360-704-6869, @andyhobbs
Comments