Applications to fill Lacey City Council vacancy will be made available Monday

Applications to fill the vacancy created by former Lacey City Councilman Jeff Gadman will be available Monday at City Hall and on the city’s website.
Lacey City Hall is at 420 College St. SE and the website can be found at www.ci.lacey.wa.us. For those interested in applying to fill the vacancy, a resume and letter of interest may also be submitted with the application.
The application materials are due at 5 p.m. April 7. The City Council will interview applicants in public during a council meeting on April 17.
Applicants must be registered voters and have lived in the city for at least a year. Applicants also will be asked about their interest in running in the general election to serve the remainder of Gadman’s term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2019.
Gadman resigned from the council after he was appointed Thurston County Treasurer.
For more information, call the City Clerk at 360-491-3214.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments