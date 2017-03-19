Homeless advocacy group says ‘camp-in’ demonstration set for 6 p.m. today (Sunday) in downtown Olympia

Members of Just Housing, a homeless advocacy group recently known for its demonstrations at the Heritage Park bathrooms, plan to camp outside the New Moon Cafe at 6 p.m. today (Sunday) in downtown Olympia.
The goal of the group, according to a news release, is to call attention to the lack of safe and legal places for the homeless to camp. The group also alleges that there have been a number of homeless camp sweeps in recent weeks that removed people from under the Fourth Avenue Bridge in Olympia and in an area in west Olympia behind the Haggen store.
“The main issue with these sweeps, aside from the trauma they cause people who are displaced, is that people are removed from their spots without being given an alternative place to go,” the news release reads.
Just Housing co-founder Tyler Gundel said whether group members camp outside New Moon will depend on the police response to their demonstration.
“That is our intention right now,” she said.
