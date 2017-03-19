Bald Hill road, near Yelm, reduced to one lane following flood

Bald Hill Road Southeast, between Morris Road and 110th Ave. SE, has been reduced to one lane after heavy rains closed the road on Friday, according to the Yelm Police Department on social media.
A Thurston County Sheriff’s sergeant said Sunday that drivers should avoid the area and take alternative routes.
The road flooded on Friday, according to Yelm police, then one lane reopened Saturday morning.
“Due to the collapsing shoulder on the north side of the road the northbound lane will be barricaded,” the Yelm police social media post reads. “There will be temporary stop signs placed at both ends. Treat as a one lane road.”
Sheriff’s Sgt. Roland Weiss said Sunday that most of the affected road was within Yelm city limits. He said Sunday that some drivers were driving too wide of the one lane and getting stuck in the mud. He advised drivers to take alternative routes, such as Vail Road.
