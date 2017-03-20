In case you missed it...

A motorcyclist who died Friday quickly became one of last week’s most read stories.
1. West Olympia apartment residents awake to damaged vehicles, racial slurs and insults: Residents of a west Olympia apartment building awoke Sunday morning to eight vandalized vehicles and spray-painted insults, including a racial epithet directed at African Americans, according to Olympia police and a victim’s boyfriend who contacted The Olympian.
2. Shelton restaurant owner shot by “demanding” customer: A man walked into the restaurant and was “being real loud and obnoxious and demanding,” according to Chief Criminal Deputy Ryan Spurling of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The man was asked to be quiet, but he refused, and a scuffle ensued with the owner.
3. Stolen handguns recovered at Chinook Middle School during suspect’s arrest: About 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office detectives had interviewed the suspect — identified as Tupu Taufetee, 19 — at South Sound High School as part of an investigation into a robbery case in which a person was injured March 6 by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.
4. Restaurant inspections for March 15: “One employee was seen using bare hands to push a piece of pizza on to a plate.”
5. Motorcyclist, 25, dies in Friday night Olympia crash: A 25-year-old Tumwater man died late Friday after crashing his motorcycle into a median on Olympia’s East Bay Drive.
