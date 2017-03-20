What’s Happening for March 20

Tuesday
J.S. Bach’s 332nd birthday St. John’s Episcopal Church is celebrating with a performance of every organ work Bach wrote, performed by one organist, in 24 hours. Curt Sather, organist and choirmaster at St. John’s, will perform Bach’s entire opus of organ compositions starting at midnight on Tuesday, playing on the church’s newly installed Schlicker organ. The church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia, will be open with refreshments available and the entire performance will be streamed live.
Spring Planting Party at Darlin Creek:Volunteer 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with Native Plant Salvage/WSU Extension Water Resources at Capitol Land Trust’s Darlin Creek Preserve to plant native ferns, shrubs and trees to help protect freshwater wetlands, salmon-bearing streams, and lowland forest habitat. NPS will provide all tools and work gloves. Hot beverages and nutritious snacks will keep volunteers fueled throughout the day. To register, email nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com or call 360-867-2167.
Wednesday
Port of Olympia history: The Thurston County League of Women Voters topic will be the Port of Olympia. Speakers are Bonnie Knight, who was previously with the Port of Allyn; E.J. Zita, Olympia port commissioner; and Bob Jacobs, former mayor. 6 p.m. The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW.
Race and gender: To advance the political, social and economic status of women and girls, the YWCA invites people to comment on the theme of “Eliminating Racism and Empowering All Women and Girls: What Does Our Collective Future Hold?” 1-4:30 p.m., The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. SW. Registration required at ywcaofolympia.org/calendar/ywca-open-space-forum-2017 or by calling 360-352-0593; crsperr@ywcaofolympia.org.
Saturday
Capital Food & Wine Festival: A nonprofit fundraiser with more than 100 regional wines, dozens of beers and hard ciders, local restaurant fare and three stages of live music. Noon-9 p.m., Saint Martin’s University, Marcus Pavilion and Worthington Conference Center, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. capitalfoodandwinefestival.com. Online $15 early-bird tickets include admission, one wine or beer mug and $5 of scrip (needed for sampling alcoholic beverages). $20 at door. Additional booklets of scrip are $10. Underage patrons are welcome but will not be served alcohol.
Sound Climate Action Convention: A one-day gathering of South Sound climate advocates for training, networking and planning. David Roberts of Vox.com will be this year’s keynote speaker. Registration fee is $20 and includes lunch. Takes place from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, downtown Olympia. Go to www.olyclimateconvention.com for more information.
Comments