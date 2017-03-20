State Route 3 blocked in Mason County after 4-vehicle crash

State Route 3 is shut down in both directions just north of Pickering Road in Mason County following a four-vehicle collision in which two people have been airlifted to a hospital.
The crash occurred about 10:45 a.m. Monday in the northbound lane. The Washington State Patrol is on the scene and the condition of the drivers is unknown at this time.
A detour is in place. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and can expect delays between Shelton and Allyn, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
More information will be reported when available.
Comments