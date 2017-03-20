Local

March 20, 2017 1:45 PM

Memorial service for Harold Marcus, who gave generously to Saint Martin’s University, set for Tuesday

By Rolf Boone

Harold “Hal” Marcus, a local philanthropist who had close ties to Saint Martin’s University, died Saturday at home. He was 89.

A memorial service is set for 2 p.m. at Mills & Mills Funeral Home in Tumwater, 5725 Littlerock Road SW.

A family member could not be reached Monday, but according to Olympian archives, Hal and his wife, Inge, worked closely with the university.

He worked as an industrial engineer and in real estate and later served on the university’s board of trustees from 1987 to 2006. He also received an honorary doctorate from the school in 2000 and the University Medal in 2007.

In 2008, the Marcuses donated a significant gift to the school and the university honored them by renaming its multi-purpose facility the Hal and Inge Marcus Pavilion. The university is also home to the Hal and Inge Marcus School of Engineering.

