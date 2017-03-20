Local

March 20, 2017 4:17 PM

Dairy Queen offers free ice cream to celebrate spring

By Stacia Glenn

Sunshine or not, a free ice cream cone isn’t a bad way to kick off the start of spring.

Dairy Queen is offering a free vanilla ice cream cone Monday at all non-mall locations while supplies last.

"We can’t think of a better way to show our appreciation to fans, kick off the spring season and support such an amazing cause than with a Free Cone Day,” Barry Westrum, executive vice president of marketing for American Dairy Queen Corp., said in a news release.

The event also doubles as a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Last year, the company said it raised more than $200,000.

Find the nearest Dairy Queen location at dairyqueen.com.

