Dairy Queen offers free ice cream to celebrate spring

Sunshine or not, a free ice cream cone isn’t a bad way to kick off the start of spring.
Dairy Queen is offering a free vanilla ice cream cone Monday at all non-mall locations while supplies last.
"We can’t think of a better way to show our appreciation to fans, kick off the spring season and support such an amazing cause than with a Free Cone Day,” Barry Westrum, executive vice president of marketing for American Dairy Queen Corp., said in a news release.
The event also doubles as a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Last year, the company said it raised more than $200,000.
Find the nearest Dairy Queen location at dairyqueen.com.
The best things in life are free. Like springtime and DQ cones. #FreeConeDay is NOW, Monday, March 20 #HappySpring pic.twitter.com/nvIfuw334H— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 20, 2017
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments