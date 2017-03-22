What’s Happening for March 22

Wednesday (March 22)
Port of Olympia history: The Thurston County League of Women Voters meeting topic will be the Port of Olympia. Speakers are Bonnie Knight, who was previously with the Port of Allyn; E.J. Zita, port commissioner; and Bob Jacobs, former mayor. 6 p.m. Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia St. NW.
Race and gender conversation: With its mission to eliminate racism and sexism to advance the political, social and economic status of all women and girls, YWCA invites the community to engage in a conversation with the theme “Eliminating Racism and Empowering All Women and Girls: What Does Our Collective Future Hold?” 1-4:30 p.m., Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. SW. Advance registration required at tinyurl.com/YWCAforum2017 or by calling 360-352-0593 (crsperr@ywcaofolympia.org).
Thursday
Ikebana International Chapter No. 147 Tacoma-Olympia: Featuring arrangers from the Sogetsu, Enshu and Ichyo schools.10 a.m.-noon, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1515 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia , Information: 360-438-0232.
Nonviolent Communication: A free introduction to Marshall Rosenberg’s communication process, 6:45-9 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School, corner of Washington and 21st Avenue, Olympia. Contact Liv Monroe at 360-357-4503 or livmonroe@gmail.com
Saturday
Capital Food and Wine Festival: Fundraiser with more than 100 regional wines, dozens of beers and hard ciders, local restaurant fare, and three stages of live music. Noon-9 p.m., Saint Martin’s University, Marcus Pavilion and Worthington Conference Center, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. capitalfoodandwinefestival.com. Online $15 early-bird tickets include admission, one wine or beer mug and $5 of scrip (needed for sampling alcoholic beverages). $20 at door. Additional booklets of scrip are $10. Underage patrons are welcome but will not be served alcohol.
Sound Climate Action Convention: One-day gathering of local climate advocates for training, networking and planning. David Roberts of Vox.com will be this year’s keynote speaker. Advance registration fee is $20 and includes lunch. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW in downtown Olympia. Visit olyclimateconvention.com for information.
“The Poet Sings”: The Olympia Youth Chorus will perform with Ballet Northwest, 7 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St SE, Olympia. Tickets: $8-$20 and are available online through olytix.org, or through the Washington Center box office: 360-753-8586.
All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast and Car Show: Lacey Sunrise Lions host 7-11 a.m. at The Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12. Information: laceysunriselions.org.
