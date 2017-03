At a Wednesday rehearsal, some of the approximately 24 musicians prepare for the North Thurston Public Schools Orchestra Faculty and Friends concert, which will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in the James Koval Performing Arts Center, located at 600 Sleater Kinney Road. With admission by donation the event is a fundraiser for the North Thurston Education Foundation with proceeds going to its student support programs which includes grants and scholarships.