Community gathers to remember life of philanthropist Harold Marcus

Family, friends and community leaders gathered Tuesday in Tumwater to remember the life of Harold “Hal” Marcus, who was closely associated with Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, but who gave generously throughout Thurston County as well as to his alma mater and to a university in Israel.
Marcus, who died Saturday, was 89.
Marcus was buried early Tuesday at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent. Afterward, family, friends and Rabbi Seth Goldstein returned to Mills & Mills Funeral Home in Tumwater for a reception and memorial service. About 100 people attended the service, including those with ties to Saint Martin’s, Providence St. Peter Hospital, and Community Youth Services.
Goldstein of Temple Beth Hatfiloh presided over the service.
“We now come to mourn him,” said Goldstein about Marcus. “We lament his passing, but we also note the sacred pilgrimage that was his life.
“There is no one in this room who was not touched by a gift he gave to the community,” he said.
Marcus’ philanthropy extended to Saint Martin’s, where two buildings are named after him and his wife, Inge. It benefited Providence, which is home to the Hal and Inge Marcus Critical Care Unit.
He also gave to Pennsylvania State University, which he attended, and to Technion technical institute in Israel.
“I have never known anyone who worked harder than Hal to give money away,” said Frank Minton during the service. He worked with Marcus over the years on his planned giving. “There are workaholics, but Hal, you might say, was a philanthropy-holic.”
Senior Services of South Sound Executive Director Eileen McKenzie Sullivan recalled his participation in a senior center discussion group called “current issues,” which was led by a person who leaned more to the left than Marcus did, she said.
“It gave him a lot of life in his later years to be able to argue with a lot of folks, and he never let a good argument go,” she said. “He was a real gift to us in many ways, as a philanthropist, and he kept the conversation lively.”
Charles Shelan, the former director of Community Youth Services, recently visited Marcus at home during his lunch.
“Hal, I want you to know that your favorite Democrat is here,” said Shelan about his visit, which elicited laughter from the audience.
That got a rise out of Marcus, Shelan said, because “he didn’t know he had a favorite Democrat.”
Marcus was born Dec. 15, 1927. He was a Brooklyn native and served in World War II, according to information shared by Saint Martin’s President Roy Heynderickx.
He studied industrial engineering at Penn State and the University of Southern California, and later worked in industrial engineering, management consulting and real estate.
He first became involved with Saint Martin’s when he served on a committee to assist the Abbey with decisions about surplus land. He served on the board of trustees from 1987 to 1996, and again from 1997 to 2006. He was the first recipient of the University Medal in 2007.
Marcus is survived by his wife, Inge; son, Matthew; daughter-in-law, Shelley; and five grandchildren.
