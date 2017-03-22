Lacey firefighters rescue woman and her dog

Lacey Fire District 3 rescued a woman and her dog from a burning house on Monday, a battalion chief said.
The woman suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital. The dog received oxygen, Battalion Chief Pat Harn said.
About 1:20 p.m. Monday, Lacey fire was dispatched to the 5400 block of Boardwalk St. SE after a report of smoke, which was later upgraded to a structure fire, he said. The first floor of the house was on fire, which is still under investigation, Harn said.
Thurston County Animal Services, East Olympia Fire and Lacey police also responded to the incident.
Check back for updates to this story.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments