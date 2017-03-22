Part of former Olympia brewery is for sale — on Craigslist

For about $30,000, portions of the historic Olympia brewery fountain, which, at one time, could be seen along Custer Way, are for sale on Craigslist.
The listing was apparently posted March 18.
Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier discovered the listing and posted it on his Facebook page, with the following comment:
“Someone is offering the Oly Brewery fountain statues up on Craigslist? This just seems weird, it should be somewhere prominent for posterity. If anyone wants to purchase them and donate them to the City of Tenino we'll find it a home!”
The brewery fountain has had a rough go of it after the brewery closed in June 2003.
The former real estate broker for the property, Troy Dana, once had to put the two solid copper fountain cherubs into hiding, for fear that they would be stolen. He did that after four juveniles were arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass.
The cherubs each weigh about 115 pounds.
