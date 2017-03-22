3 teens booked after robbing convenience store in Tumwater

Three teens were arrested on suspicion of robbery in the first degree Tuesday night after they stole some cigarettes from Northwest Deli Mart in the 6100 block of Capitol Boulevard. One of them had a knife, said Sgt. Jen Kolb.
The incident happened a little after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Arrested were two boys from Olympia and one girl from Tumwater.
One also had an outstanding warrant, while another was identified as a runaway, she said.
The teens were booked into the juvenile equivalent of Thurston County Jail.
Rolf Boone
