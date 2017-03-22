City waives alley fee for West Central Park

The Olympia City Council has approved the transfer of a city-owned alley to the nonprofit West Central Park in the name of pedestrian safety.
The city agreed to waive part of the “alley vacation” fee in exchange for the park’s owners ensuring that the 12-foot-wide alley remains publicly accessible to all pedestrians and bicyclists for the next 20 years.
Located at the corner of Harrison Avenue and Division Street, the alley runs alongside West Central Park, which features a garden and gathering space. The park has hosted a range of public events including arts and harvest festivals, the West Olympia Farmers Market and summer movie nights.
The decision at Tuesday’s council meeting means the alley will restrict vehicle access — and that West Central Park will save about $11,160 in fees, which are based on 50 percent of assessed property value. Three other parcels that border the alley must still pay right-of-way acquisition costs of $7,720, according to the city.
The site was once home to a lumber business that was demolished in 1997. Neighbors successfully fought proposed developments including a convenience store and gas station before Olympia resident Alicia Elliott bought the property in 2012.
The 0.64-acre park is still a work in progress. The ultimate goal is to create the West Central Park Neighborhood Center with a “walkable, vibrant retail center.”
Several people expressed their support for the alley vacation during a public hearing at the Feb. 28 city council meeting. Several council members also praised the project’s public benefit.
“It’s a phenomenal example of the way land can be used in a public-private partnership setting,” Councilmember Jim Cooper said.
