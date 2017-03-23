‘Jew down the price’: Grays Harbor County commissioner apologizes for comments to library volunteer

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507 Pause

0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

3:15 Kugel takes the spotlight at Blintzapalooza 2017

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:28 Tenino High students build homeless shelter

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video