‘Jew down the price’: Grays Harbor County commissioner apologizes for comments to library volunteer

Grays Harbor County Commissioner Randy Ross has apologized for asking a volunteer book seller to “Jew down the price” at an antique show.
The Daily World in Aberdeen reports that Ross made the comment in February during the Ocean Shores Renewed Antique Show when his wife was buying a book from the Friends of the Ocean Shores Library book sale.
Ross also apparently told the volunteer that the comment was not discriminatory because he thought Jews were smart, according to the report.
In a written response, Ross admitted to making the comment and said that he had apologized to the volunteer for the remark.
“I have the utmost respect for the Jewish faith and all people who worship a higher power whether as Jews, Christians, Muslim, Hindus, Buddhists, or any other religion,” he wrote, according to the report.
Ross, a commercial banker in Aberdeen, was elected to the Grays Harbor County District 2 Commissioner seat last November as an independent candidate.
