Washington Center accepting applications for Youth Showcase event May 6

The Washington Center for the Performing Arts is inviting youth younger than 19 to apply to participate in its Young Arts Ambassadors program this spring.
The local ambassadors will create an evening showcase of performance and visual arts to be presented at 6 p.m. May 6 at the center at 512 Washington St. SE in downtown Olympia.
Applications are online at http://www.washingtoncenter.org/event/yaashowcase2017/ and are due April 15.
Admission to the Young Arts Ambassador Showcase event is free, but a donation to the Young Arts Ambassador program is suggested.
Comments