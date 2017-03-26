What’s Happening for March 26

Sunday
Temple Beth Hatfiloh’s Blintzapalooza: The celebration of used books and Jewish food will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the synagogue at Eighth Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Olympia. This year’s event features kugel. Beneficiaries this year will include Planned Parenthood’s Thurston County Teen Council, CIELO, Nisqually Land Trust and League of Women Voters of Thurston County.
Looking Beyond This Moment in Time: “Understanding the 2016 Election and What It Means for Achievable Electoral Reform” is the topic when FairVote and its Representation2020 will discuss the effect of electoral rules on the 2016 elections and the case for changes affecting the Electoral College, gerrymandering, voting rights, representation of women and third parties. 2-4 p.m., Minneart Center, Room 104, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. RSVP to Becky Liebman, becklieb@gmail.com.
Tuesday
Politicians plan telephone call-in: Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia; Rep. Richard DeBolt, R-Chehalis; and Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, will co-host a telephone call-in meeting, similar to a call-in radio format. It will begin at 6 p.m. and last an hour. To participate, residents can call 360-209-6593. Once connected, they can listen in and press the “star” key on their telephone keypad to ask questions. Questions before the meeting can be directed to Braun at 360-786-7638 or john.braun@leg.wa.gov; DeBolt at 360-786-7896 or richard.debolt@leg.wa.gov; and Orcutt at 360-786-7990 or ed.orcutt@leg.wa.gov.
Wednesday
J.A. Jance: The author presents her thriller, “Man Overboard,” at 7:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Regional Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia.
March 31
Cupcake Cabaret: Fundraiser for the Briggs Community YMCA, 1530 Yelm Highway SE, Olympia, 360-753-6576. Classic rock ’n’ roll performed by tap and ballet dancers. 6- 8 p.m. $10.
April 6
Panorama Republicans: County Commissioner John Hutchings is the speaker for the 2 p.m. meeting in the auditorium of the Quinault Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Information: ron.ck722@gmail.com or 360-438-5641.
April 7
“Flow: For Love of Water”: Unity of Olympia hosts a free film at 7 p.m. The film questions whether it is right for any company to own fresh water supplies and offers insights into recently developed technologies. 1335 Fern St., Olympia. Information: 360-943-5757.
April 8
Walk MS: Olympia: The event is part of a nationwide effort to raise more than $1 billion to fund research aimed at ending MS, and to fund programs and services for people living with the disease. Check-in 9 a.m.; walk begins 10 a.m. at Horizons Elementary School, 4601 67th Ave. SE. Registration: walkms.org, 855-372-1331 or fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.
April 15
Community Garage Sale: Southwest Washington Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. Public hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $2 for adults, ages 12 and younger free, but must be accompanied by an adult. Early-bird shoppers, 8 a.m. with $5 admission. Information: 360-740-2655 or southwestwashingtonfair.net.
Comments