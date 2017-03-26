What’s Happening for March 26

1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler Pause

1:18 How to Zipper Merge

0:51 Timberline's Jaylen Taylor talks triple jump after setting meet record

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

3:24 Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bring hip hop to O-Town

1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County?

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:57 Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome