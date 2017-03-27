What’s Happening for March 27

Tuesday
Politicians plan telephone call-in: State Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia; Rep. Richard DeBolt, R-Chehalis; and Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, will co-host a telephone call-in meeting, similar to a call-in radio format. It will begin at 6 p.m. and last an hour. To participate, residents can call 360-209-6593. Once connected, they can listen in and press the “star” key on their telephone keypad to ask questions. Questions before the meeting can be directed to Braun at 360-786-7638 or john.braun@leg.wa.gov; DeBolt at 360-786-7896 or richard.debolt@leg.wa.gov; and Orcutt at 360-786-7990 or ed.orcutt@leg.wa.gov.
Wednesday
J.A. Jance: The author presents her thriller, “Man Overboard,” at 7:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Regional Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia.
March 31
Cupcake Cabaret: Fundraiser for the Briggs Community YMCA, 1530 Yelm Highway SE, Olympia, 360-753-6576. Classic rock ’n’ roll performed by tap and ballet dancers. 6- 8 p.m. $10.
April 6
Panorama Republicans: County Commissioner John Hutchings is the speaker for the 2 p.m. meeting in the auditorium of the Quinault Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Information: ron.ck722@gmail.com or 360-438-5641.
April 7
“Flow: For Love of Water”: Unity of Olympia hosts a free film 7 p.m. The film questions whether it is right for any company to own fresh water supplies and offers insights into recently developed technologies 1335 Fern St., Olympia. Information: 360-943-5757.
April 8
Walk MS: Olympia: The event is part of a nationwide effort to raise more than $1 billion to fund research aimed at ending MS, and fund programs and services for people living with the disease. Check-in 9 a.m.; walk begins 10 a.m. at Horizons Elementary School, 4601 67th Ave. SE. Registration: walkms.org, 855-372-1331 or fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.
April 15
Community Garage Sale: Southwest Washington Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. Public hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $2 for adults, ages 12 and younger free, but must be accompanied by an adult. Early bird shoppers, 8 a.m. with $5 admission. Information: 360-740-2655 or southwestwashingtonfair.net.
