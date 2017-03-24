Lacey City Council approves school district annexation request

About 70 acres of wooded property in northeast Lacey owned by North Thurston Public Schools is no longer in the city’s urban growth area but is now part of the city.
That’s because Lacey City Council unanimously approved the annexation request — a request that was made to the city about a year ago, said planning manager Ryan Andrews, who provided the council with some background information before they voted.
The property is west of Marvin Road, north of 41st Avenue Northeast and south of 44th Avenue Northeast. It is home to two parcels, the largest of which is owned by the school district, while a smaller portion is owned by the city.
Andrews said the city property will be used for a future well.
The land is also home to some wetlands, which means the school district will have to abide by some critical areas regulations to determine how they will develop around them, Andrews said.
What does the district want to do with the property? Use it for a future high school and middle school complex, he said.
Councilman Michael Steadman, who lives near the property, said neighbors support the annexation.
“Everybody out there is excited about this and fully supports it,” he said.
Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder asked an unidentified school district official in the audience about the timing of construction.
The project is not part of the district’s current bond issue, the official said, but the district plans to seek another bond issue in 2022. That’s the earliest that we would consider to build on that site, the official said.
“Welcome to the city of Lacey,” said Mayor Ryder after the council approved the annexation.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
