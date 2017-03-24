Want to help local wildlife? This program is for you.

Learn about rain gardens, habitat restoration, bird identification, pollinators and methods to create space for wildlife during an upcoming training offered in Lacey by the National Wildlife Federation and the Veteran Conservation Corps.
The Habitat Steward training program will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday in April at the Lacey Veterans Services Hub, 4232 Sixth Ave. SE, Suite 202, Lacey. It will include full-day field trips on April 8 and 29.
Cost is $30, and scholarships are available.
To register, go to nwfolympia.brownpapertickets.com. For more information, contact Sarah Bruemmer at wahabitatcoordinator@nwf.org or 206-577-7809.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
