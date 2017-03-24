Local

March 24, 2017 1:48 PM

Drivers have until March 31 to remove studded tires

Staff report

Drivers in Washington have until Friday, March 31, to remove their winter studded tires.

Starting April 1, drivers with studded tires face a $136 traffic infraction.

Studded tires also damage pavement, so removing them promptly after winter helps preserve roadways, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.

Washington and Oregon share the same studded tire removal deadline. Other states may have later dates, but the Washington law applies to all drivers in the state, even visitors.

Local

