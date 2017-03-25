Deaths for March 25

Henke, Sara LaVerne, 34, Olympia, died Sunday, March 5, 2017, at the University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Centralia, 360-807-4468.
Seabolt, Larry David, 61, Rochester, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Silberlicht, Sam, 94, Olympia, died Friday, March 24, 2017, at Regency Olympia Manor. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Touhey, James Edward, Jr., 83, Olympia, died Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Woodall, Joan M., 78, Olympia, died Thursday, March 23, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
