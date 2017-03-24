What’s Happening for March 25

Saturday (March 25)
Capital Food and Wine Festival: Fundraiser with more than 100 regional wines, dozens of beers and hard ciders, local restaurant fare, and three stages of live music. Noon-9 p.m., Saint Martin’s University, Marcus Pavilion and Worthington Conference Center, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. capitalfoodandwinefestival.com. Online $15 early-bird tickets include admission, one wine or beer mug and $5 of scrip (needed for sampling alcoholic beverages). $20 at door. Additional booklets of scrip are $10. Underage patrons are welcome but will not be served alcohol.
Sound Climate Action Convention: One-day gathering of local climate advocates for training, networking and planning. David Roberts of Vox.com will be this year’s keynote speaker. Advance registration fee is $20 and includes lunch. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW in downtown Olympia. Visit olyclimateconvention.com for information.
“The Poet Sings”: The Olympia Youth Chorus will perform with Ballet Northwest, 7 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St SE, Olympia. Tickets: $8-$20 and are available online through olytix.org, or through the Washington Center box office: 360-753-8586.
All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast and Car Show: Lacey Sunrise Lions host 7-11 a.m. at The Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12. Information: laceysunriselions.org.
Sunday
Temple Beth Hatfiloh’s Blintzapalooza: The celebration of used books and Jewish food will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the synagogue at Eighth and Washington in downtown Olympia. This year’s event features kugel. Year’s beneficiaries will include Planned Parenthood’s Thurston County Teen Council, CIELO, Nisqually Land Trust and League of Women Voters of Thurston County.
Looking Beyond This Moment in Time: Understanding the 2016 Election and What It Means for Achievable Electoral Reform is the topic when FairVote and its Representation2020 will discuss the impact of electoral rules on the 2016 elections and the case for reforms affecting the Electoral College, gerrymandering, voting rights, representation of women, and third parties. 2-4 p.m., Minneart Center, Room 104, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. RSVP to Becky Liebman, becklieb@gmail.com.
Tuesday
Telephone town hall: Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia; Rep. Richard DeBolt, R-Chehalis; and Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, will co-host a telephone town hall meeting, similar to a call-in radio format. It will begin at 6 p.m. and last an hour. To participate, community members can call 360-209-6593. Once connected, they can listen-in and press * (star) on their telephone keypad to ask questions. Questions prior to the meeting can be directed to Braun at 360-786-7638 or john.braun@leg.wa.gov; DeBolt at 360-786-7896 or richard.debolt@leg.wa.gov; and Orcutt at 360-786-7990 or ed.orcutt@leg.wa.gov.
Wednesday
J.A. Jance: The author presents her thriller, “Man Overboard,” at 7:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Regional Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia.
March 31
Cupcake Cabaret: Fundraiser for the Briggs Community YMCA, 1530 Yelm Highway SE, Olympia, 360-753-6576. Classic rock ’n’ roll performed by tap and ballet dancers. 6- 8 p.m. $10.
April 6
Panorama Republicans: County Commissioner John Hutchings is the speaker for the 2 p.m. meeting in the auditorium of the Quinault Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Information: ron.ck722@gmail.com or 360-438-5641.
April 7
“Flow: For Love of Water”: Unity of Olympia hosts a free film 7 p.m. The film questions whether it is right for any company to own fresh water supplies and offers insights into recently developed technologies 1335 Fern St., Olympia. Information: 360-943-5757.
April 8
Walk MS: Olympia: The event is part of a nationwide effort to raise more than $1 billion to fund research aimed at ending MS, as well as programs and services for people living with the disease. Check-in 9 a.m.; walk begins 10 a.m. at Horizons Elementary School, 4601 67th Ave. SE. Registration: walkms.org, 855-372-1331 or fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.
April 10
Affordable Health Screenings: Thurston County residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening at McKenzie Road Baptist Church, 215 McKenzie Road SW, Olympia. Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com. Preregistration required.
April 15
Community Garage Sale: Southwest Washington Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. Public hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $2 for adults, ages 12 and younger free, but must be accompanied by an adult. Early-bird shoppers, 8 a.m. with $5 admission. Information: 360-740-2655 or southwestwashingtonfair.net.
