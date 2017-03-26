Friend comes to friend’s aid in stolen vehicle

Two friends were booked into the Lewis County Jail early Sunday morning after a police officer discovered that one was driving a stolen vehicle, while the other had an outstanding warrant, a Centralia police sergeant said.
About 1 a.m. Sunday, a 38-year-old Rochester man had driven to Centralia to help his 20-year-old friend from Mossyrock. The Mossyrock man’s car had broken down in the area of Gold Street and Ham Hill Road on the edge of Centralia.
The police officer on duty saw the two vehicles by the side of the road and pulled over to help, thinking there had been a collision, said Sgt. Tracy Murphy on Sunday. When the two friends began to act nervously, the officer became suspicious and ran a check of license plates and vehicle identification numbers, Murphy said.
The Rochester man was in a stolen car, while the Mossyrock man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest because he had failed to show up in Lewis County District Court. The Rochester man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, but law enforcement still needs to determine whether he stole the vehicle, Murphy said.
The car, a 2013 Subaru Impreza, went missing in Olympia, Murphy said. Olympia police will be investigating the stolen vehicle, he said.
Rolf Boone
