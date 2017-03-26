Olympia man arrested after man hit with baseball bat downtown

A 21-year-old Olympia man was taken into custody late Saturday after he allegedly hit a man with a baseball bat in downtown Olympia, an Olympia police department spokesman said Sunday.
The attack happened about 8:30 p.m Saturday in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue, said Lt. Paul Lower.
An Olympia police officer was downtown investigating an auto theft when witnesses alerted the officer to the assault. The officer went around the corner and saw a man strike another man about his head and torso with a bat, Lower said.
The officer yelled at him to stop, then chased him down an alley to make an arrest. The 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault.
His 33-year-old victim, from Olympia, was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in critical condition.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments