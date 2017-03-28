What’s Happening for March 28

Tuesday
Politicians plan telephone call-in: Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia; Rep. Richard DeBolt, R-Chehalis; and Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, will co-host a telephone call-in meeting, similar to a call-in radio format. It begins at 6 p.m. and lasts an hour. To participate, residents can call 360-209-6593. Once connected, they can listen and press the “star” key on their keypad to ask questions. Questions before the meeting can be directed to Braun at 360-786-7638 or john.braun@leg.wa.gov; DeBolt at 360-786-7896 or richard.debolt@leg.wa.gov; and Orcutt at 360-786-7990 or ed.orcutt@leg.wa.gov.
Wednesday
J.A. Jance: The author presents her thriller, “Man Overboard,” at 7:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Regional Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia.
Friday
Cupcake Cabaret: Fundraiser for the Briggs Community YMCA, 1530 Yelm Highway SE, Olympia, 360-753-6576. Classic rock ’n’ roll performed by tap and ballet dancers. 6- 8 p.m. $10.
April 6
Panorama Republicans: County Commissioner John Hutchings is the speaker for the 2 p.m. meeting in the auditorium of the Quinault Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Information: ron.ck722@gmail.com or 360-438-5641.
April 7
“Flow: For Love of Water”: Unity of Olympia hosts a free film 7 p.m. The film questions whether it is right for a company to own freshwater supplies, and offers insights into recently developed technologies. 1335 Fern St., Olympia. Information: 360-943-5757.
April 8
Walk MS: Olympia: The event is part of a nationwide effort to raise more than $1 billion to fund research aimed at ending MS, and fund programs and services for people living with the disease. Check in 9 a.m.; walk begins 10 a.m. at Horizons Elementary School, 4601 67th Ave. SE. Registration: walkms.org, 855-372-1331 or fundraisingsupport@ nmss.org.
April 15
Big garage sale: Southwest Washington Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $2 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger, but must be accompanied by an adult. Early bird shoppers, 8 a.m. with $5 admission. Information: 360-740-2655 or bit.ly/1v7v9n7.
O Bee Credit Union Egg Dash:Offers kids 2-10 the opportunity to dash for candy and prizes hidden in 17,000 plastic eggs. Children ages 2-3 and kids needing special assistance will begin 11 a.m., with 4- to 5-year-olds, 6- to 7-year-olds and 8- to 10-year-olds to follow. Regional Athletic Complex, 8345 Steilacoom Road. SE, Lacey. Information: 360-943-9937 or mixx96.com.
April 20
Historic Sites of Thurston County: Dave Shipley will talk about the western half of the county. 11:30 a.m. at the Schmidt House. 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. Information: olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
April 22
Eagle Scouts: The sixth annual banquet is at Pacific Lutheran University, in the Anderson University Center, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. Registration opens and Eagle Scout photos will begin at 11 a.m. Banquet is noon-2 p.m. Registration required at bit.ly/2o79xXv.
